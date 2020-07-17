India surpasses 1 million COVID-19 cases

India surpasses 1 million COVID-19 casesFriday, July 17, 2020
|
India’s total confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) surpassed one million today, July 17.
It marks third-highest number of infections behind the United States and Brazil, with a death toll that has surpassed 25,000.
India’s unenviable milestone follows Brazil’s that it has confirmed cases more than two million, with deaths surpassing 76,000.
- Related story: Brazil averages a thousand COVID-19 deaths daily
Governments are frantically trying to prevent and put down fresh outbreaks and keep their economies running as the pandemic accelerates in some parts of the world and threatens to come roaring back in others.
Worldwide, confirmed cases numbered more than 13.8 million Friday and COVID-19 deaths totalled more than 590,000.
A return of stringent coronavirus restrictions in Israel, another daily record of reported cases in Japan’s capital and outbreaks in remote areas such as China’s Xinjiang region underscored Friday the ongoing battle to quash COVID-19 flare-ups as the world’s latest hot spots pushed the confirmed global case tally towards 14 million.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy