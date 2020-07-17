India surpasses 1 million COVID-19 cases

India’s total confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) surpassed one million today, July 17.

It marks third-highest number of infections behind the United States and Brazil, with a death toll that has surpassed 25,000.

India’s unenviable milestone follows Brazil’s that it has confirmed cases more than two million, with deaths surpassing 76,000.

Governments are frantically trying to prevent and put down fresh outbreaks and keep their economies running as the pandemic accelerates in some parts of the world and threatens to come roaring back in others.

Worldwide, confirmed cases numbered more than 13.8 million Friday and COVID-19 deaths totalled more than 590,000.

A return of stringent coronavirus restrictions in Israel, another daily record of reported cases in Japan’s capital and outbreaks in remote areas such as China’s Xinjiang region underscored Friday the ongoing battle to quash COVID-19 flare-ups as the world’s latest hot spots pushed the confirmed global case tally towards 14 million.