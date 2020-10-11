India surpasses 7 million coronavirus cases

Coronavirus cases in India topped seven million today as the nation looks to become the worst-hit in the world soon.

There were 74,383 infections over the past day and 918 deaths, according to the health ministry. Fatalities related to the virus now stand at 108,334, as experts warn that mask and distancing fatigue is setting in.

India still trails the United States, which has 7.7 million cases, cases but is projected to surpass the North American nation’s tally within a few weeks. Additionally, some experts doubt India’s virus and death tallies with poor reporting and inadequate testing said to be insufficient.

Government health expert, Dr Randeep Guleria, said “We have been able to keep the curve rise slow, but I do agree that we have not been able to get it to move aggressively down. That’s related to our population density, diversity of our country and socioeconomic challenges in our country.”

India has a population of 1.4 billion people.

There have been 37.3 million coronavirus cases and nearly 1.1 million deaths, according to the John Hopkins University.