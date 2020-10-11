India surpasses 7 million coronavirus cases

India surpasses 7 million coronavirus casesSunday, October 11, 2020
|
Coronavirus cases in India topped seven million today as the nation looks to become the worst-hit in the world soon.
There were 74,383 infections over the past day and 918 deaths, according to the health ministry. Fatalities related to the virus now stand at 108,334, as experts warn that mask and distancing fatigue is setting in.
India still trails the United States, which has 7.7 million cases, cases but is projected to surpass the North American nation’s tally within a few weeks. Additionally, some experts doubt India’s virus and death tallies with poor reporting and inadequate testing said to be insufficient.
Government health expert, Dr Randeep Guleria, said “We have been able to keep the curve rise slow, but I do agree that we have not been able to get it to move aggressively down. That’s related to our population density, diversity of our country and socioeconomic challenges in our country.”
- Related story: Oh no! Coronavirus hits record 350,000 daily cases
India has a population of 1.4 billion people.
There have been 37.3 million coronavirus cases and nearly 1.1 million deaths, according to the John Hopkins University.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy