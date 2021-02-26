Jamaica to receive COVID-19 vaccines from India next week

Jamaica to receive COVID-19 vaccines from India next weekFriday, February 26, 2021
|
Jamaica will receive a donation of COVID-19 vaccines from India next week.
The news was relayed by Indiaâ€™s High Commissioner to Jamaica His Excellency Ambassador Masakui Rungsung this morning.
However, the commissioner did not say when, or how many doses of the vaccine, Jamaica will get.
But he pointed out that India has committed to providing 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines to Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries.
Rungsung said the vaccines should have already arrived in Jamaica, but the shipment was delayed due to issues.
Jamaica has recorded more than 22,000 cases of COVID-19 and over 400 deaths.
