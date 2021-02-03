India to give Barbados 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines

Prime Minister Mia Mottley on Tuesday announced that her Indian counterpart has agreed to give Barbados 100,000 Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

In an address to the nation, she said the logistics are being worked out to get the vaccines here “in short order” but did not give a specific timeline.

Mottley said she had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi approximately two weeks ago, “indicating that our country was facing a peculiarly difficult moment and that we would wish to have both the donation and purchase of vaccines from Oxford-AstraZeneca, which as you know are being manufactured in India”.

“Let me at the outset first and foremost thank the Government of India and Prime Minister Modi….We have had commitments from the Government of India and we expect to receive very shortly the first supply for 50,000 persons which will be 100,000 vaccines and we hope to be able to start the deployment of that in the very near future,” she said.

Frontline workers will be vaccinated first, along with the elderly and those in the population considered vulnerable.