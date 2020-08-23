India tops 3 million coronavirus cases

India surpassed three million cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) today, August 23.

The country now leads the world in new infections as authorities reported 69,239 new cases and 912 deaths. Cases now stand at approximately 3,044,940 as the virus continues to wreak havoc in poor, rural areas.

Cases have levelled off in India’s two largest cities, New Delhi and Mumbai where widespread prevalence of the virus is noted among residents.

However, new hot spots in rural areas such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar states in India’s north continue to spur the outbreak. What’s more, there has been a surge in cases in southern states including Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Only the United States and Brazil have recorded more COVID-19 cases than India, where there have been 56,706 fatalities; the world’s fourth-highest tally.