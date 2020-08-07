India tops two million COVID-19 cases

As India hit another grim milestone

in the coronavirus pandemic on Friday, crossing two million confirmed cases and

more than 41,000 deaths, community health volunteers went on strike complaining

they were ill-equipped to respond to the wave of infection in rural areas.

Even as India has maintained comparatively low mortality rates, the disease has spread widely across the country, with the burden shifting in recent weeks from cities with robust health systems to rural areas, where resources are scarce or non-existent.

The Health Ministry reported 62,538 cases in the past 24 hours, raising the nationâ€™s confirmed total to 2,027,074. It said 886 more people had died, for a total of 41,585.

But the ministry said that recoveries were growing. India has the third-highest caseload in the world after the United States and Brazil. It has the fifth-most deaths but its fatality rate of about two per cent is far lower than the top two hardest-hit countries. The rate in the US is 3.3 per cent, and in Brazil 3.4 per cent, Johns Hopkins University figures show.

The caseload in the country of 1.3 billion has quickly expanded since the government began lifting a months-long lockdown hoping to jump-start a moribund economy. India is projecting an economic contraction in 2020.