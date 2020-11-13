India wants to buy oil from Guyana

India wants to buy oil from GuyanaFriday, November 13, 2020
|
The Indian government wants to purchase oil from Guyana at the market value, according to India’s High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr K J Srinivasa.
“India is an energy-hungry nation and 85 per cent of our petroleum requirements are imported. So we would love to work with the government of Guyana to import oil, if possible, from Guyana on a long-term basis, and Guyana gets a secured buyer for all its oil annually,” the diplomat told the state-owned Guyana Chronicle newspaper.
Srinivasa said that state-owned Indian companies such as Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Bharrat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) would be interested in buying crude from Guyana in the future.
India’s primary source for oil is the Gulf region, and, up to recently, Venezuela. However, the Asian country also has oil stakes in many countries including Russia, Siberia, Central Asia and South America.
Guyana awarded the first three cargoes of its share of Liza production to Shell Western Supply and Trading in a restricted opening tender. The first allotment loaded in February 2020, the second in May and the final in early August.
Liza is produced by an ExxonMobil-led consortium at Stabroek, where output began in December 2019. The consortium includes US independent Hess and Chinese state-owned CNOOC unit Nexen.
Production is expected to reach 120,000 b/d in August, ramping up to 750,000 b/d in 2025.
The newspaper reported that India hopes to have a five US trillion-dollar economy by 2025, and Srinivasa said Guyana’s economic growth has also caught the attention of New Delhi and its entrepreneurs.
He said the public and private sectors have shown an active interest in partnering with Guyana’s growth story. In addition to petroleum, he cited sugar, coconuts and rice as areas India is willing to invest in.
— CMC
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy