Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar hospitalised with COVID-19

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar hospitalised with COVID-19Friday, April 02, 2021
Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has been hopitalised with COVID-19. The 47-year-old tested positive for the virus last week and tweeted on Friday that he decided to go to a hospital in Mumbai â€œas a matter of abundant precaution under medical adviceâ€.
He added that he hoped to be back home soon.
Several Indian cities, including Mumbai, have seen a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in the past few weeks. Experts are calling it the â€œdeadlier second waveâ€.
On Thursday, the country reported news cases and 469 deaths- the highest daily spike since December.
