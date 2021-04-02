Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar hospitalised with COVID-19

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has been hopitalised with COVID-19. The 47-year-old tested positive for the virus last week and tweeted on Friday that he decided to go to a hospital in Mumbai â€œas a matter of abundant precaution under medical adviceâ€.

He added that he hoped to be back home soon.

Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone. â€” Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) Wishing all Indians & my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup Ÿ‡®Ÿ‡³ win.April 2, 2021

Several Indian cities, including Mumbai, have seen a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in the past few weeks. Experts are calling it the â€œdeadlier second waveâ€.

On Thursday, the country reported news cases and 469 deaths- the highest daily spike since December.