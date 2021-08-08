Indian doctors say they will continue philanthropic work

Dr Nagendra Babu Chandolu and his wife, Dr Alekya Daram, say they remain committed to philanthropic work despite the financial crunch caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has reduced the number of Jamaicans who come to them for free treatment.

For the past four years the Indian couple, who operate Ashish Health Care in St Mary, have organised free health fairs in Highgate, Islington, and Annotto Bay offering medicals; health education; screening tests for diabetes, hypertension and cholesterol; plus reading glasses.

Two Wednesdays ago the doctors, assisted by 30 volunteers, were in Highgate, offering service to students and adults who accompanied them.

But the turnout was low.

“Last year we had 170 people, this year we have about 50 to 60 people,” Dr Chandolu said, adding that some schools had not yet given out packages with the requirements, which include medical forms, for enrolment.

“Even with online classes they still have to pay money to the schools to get the package. If they don't pay money, they don't get the package, so that may be a factor too. Parents might also be uncertain of schools reopening and just decide not to come,” Dr Chandolu said.

Nickisha Nelson, who had taken her daughter Nickalia Blair to do her school medical, said she has been attending the health fair for years and remains grateful for the outreach.

“It's kind of hard financially, but I am trying. I come each year and it has really helped a great deal in easing the back to school expenses. I'm not sure why more people didn't come out,” she said.

Kemoya Poyser said the service she received was great and she was impressed with the excellent teamwork displayed as she came to check her blood sugar and get a medical done for a child.

Anna Kay Johnson, meanwhile, said the initiative is a good idea and she was happy to see that people could come and get care, get their eyes tested and get reading glasses, to enjoy a bit of comfort in their day-to-day lives.

Despite the low turnout this year, Dr Chandolu said he and his team of volunteers remain committed to the mission of serving the parish and providing continued health care to those in need.

“We started with a vision so we don't want anything to stop our aid. I love charity, so this is my oxygen in this COVID time,” Dr Chandolu said. “On August 22 we will be Annotto Bay where we are hoping to have a bigger turnout.”

Dr Chandolu also said he will be identifying people in need and the elderly whom he will provide with care packages. He expressed thanks to the sponsors Missionaries Of the Poor, the Indian High Commission, Indian Spice Mahal, Indies Pharmacy, RA Williams Distributors, and MSN Pharmaceuticals.