Indian YouTuber who used helium balloons to make dog fly arrested for animal cruelty

A YouTube content creator was arrested in India after he attached helium balloons to his pet dog in an attempt to make the animal fly.

According to reports from the police, 32-year-old Gaurav Sharma, was detained after they received a complaint against him from animal welfare organisation, People for Animals (PFA).

Sharma, known as Gauravzone on YouTube, was charged under sections of the 2005 Disaster Management Act and the 1960 Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

In the now deleted videos which were the subject of much public outrage, Sharma’s dog named ‘Dollar’ has about 10 balloons attached around the waist.

In one video, Dollar is released from Sharma’s grip and is briefly seen suspended in the air floating towards a balcony on the second floor of an apartment building.

Though not seen, someone appears to capture the dog as it floats toward the second floor, leading to cheers from onlookers, who are heard clapping in the clip.

Sharma, who has more than 4.15 million subscribers, has since issued an apology for the incident.