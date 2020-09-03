India’s Prime Minister Twitter account hacked

A Twitter account connected to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears to have been hacked on Thursday (September 3).

For nearly an hour, the verified account — @narendramodi_in — posted several tweets asking people to donate Bitcoin to another account.

“Yes this account is hacked by John Wick,” one tweet read in part, seemingly a reference to the action movie character played by Keanu Reeves. “I appeal to you all to donate generously to PM National Relief Fund for Covid-19, Now India begin with crypto currency,” another tweet read.

All tweets have since been deleted and Twitter is currently investigating the hack.

Twitter told CNN that it was “aware of this activity and have taken steps to secure the compromised account.” “We are actively investigating the situation,” a Twitter spokesperson said.