India’s Prime Minister Twitter account hacked

India’s Prime Minister Twitter account hackedThursday, September 03, 2020
|
A Twitter account connected to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears to have been hacked on Thursday (September 3).
For nearly an hour, the verified account — @narendramodi_in — posted several tweets asking people to donate Bitcoin to another account.
“Yes this account is hacked by John Wick,” one tweet read in part, seemingly a reference to the action movie character played by Keanu Reeves. “I appeal to you all to donate generously to PM National Relief Fund for Covid-19, Now India begin with crypto currency,” another tweet read.
All tweets have since been deleted and Twitter is currently investigating the hack.
Twitter told CNN that it was “aware of this activity and have taken steps to secure the compromised account.” “We are actively investigating the situation,” a Twitter spokesperson said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy