Indies Pharma net profit dip

Montego Bay-based Indies Pharma saw its profitability shrink 14 per cent last year whilst benefitting from no tax charge for the 12months ended October 31, 2021.

The pharmaceutical company's net profit for the year decreased to $178.56 million relative to $206.65 million in 2020. For the fourth quarter, net profit was $74.98 million, up from $48.07 million durWing the comparable period in 2020.

Total comprehensive income for the year totalled $467.03 million relative to $278.06 million in 2020, representing a 68 per cent increase, while for the October quarter total comprehensive income amounted to $74.98 million, up from the $48.07 million booked 12 months earlier.

Indies Pharma reported revenues for the year of $846.83 million, an increase of 11 per cent when compared with the $765.95 million booked in 2020. Revenues for the fourth quarter increased seven per cent to $213.54 million, up from $200.11 million in 2020.

Cost of sales amounted to a total of $295.90 million relative to the $239.26 million reported for the same period in 2020, a 24 per cent increase year over year. Other operating income for the year end amounted to $7.49 million, a rise of 302 per cent from the $1.86 million posted in 2020.

Administrative expenses rose by four per cent to close the period at $326.83 million, up from $315 million posted in 2020. This led to an increase in the company's profit from operations, moving from $213.56 million in 2020 to $231.59 million in the period under review.

Profit from operations for the quarter closed at $78.93 million relative to $51.73 million recorded for the same quarter of 2020. Notably, Indies Pharma reported $14.76 million in foreign exchange gains for 2021 compared with $4.30 million in 2020, while finance cost rose to $67.79 million coming from $9.19 million in 2020.

As at October 31, 2021, total assets amounted to $2.04 billion, 14 per cent more than $1.78 billion the year prior. This was as a result of an increase in 'Property, plant and equipment', which closed $940.25 million (2020: $627.78 million).