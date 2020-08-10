Indonesia’s Sinabung volcano erupts again

After no activity for 400 years, Mount

Sinabung in Indonesia erupted today, August 10, for the fourth time in a

decade.

Mount Sinabung sent up a plume of ash and volcanic materials as high as 5,000 metres into the sky, forcing many to evacuate their homes.

Ash and grit from the active volcano was deposited on nearby villages, leaving as much as two inches of residue on those nearest its slope.

While there were no fatalities or injuries reported, motorists from as far as 20 kilometres away were forced to use headlights during the daytime to see through the ash.

It was the volcano’s second eruption since Saturday after no activity for more than a year.

Sinabung is one of more than 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia, located in the “Ring of Fire” where an arc of volcanoes and fault lines encircle the Pacific Basin.