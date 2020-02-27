Industrial Disputes Tribunal western officer now officially opened

Persons in western Jamaica seeking arbitration in relation to employment issues will no longer have to travel to Kingston to do so.

An office of the Industrial Disputes Tribunal (IDT) was officially opened in Montego Bay on Thursday (Feb 27) with a panel of three arbitrators to preside over the various cases that may come their way.

The three-person panel will be headed by Sadera Shaw and will include Keith Fagan and Radcliffe Robertson.

For years, persons would have to travel to Kingston to have their matters heard. The IDT has been providing the services since 1975.