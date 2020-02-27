Industrial Disputes Tribunal western officer now officially opened

Industrial Disputes Tribunal western officer now officially openedThursday, February 27, 2020
|
Persons in western Jamaica seeking arbitration in relation to employment issues will no longer have to travel to Kingston to do so.
An office of the Industrial Disputes Tribunal (IDT) was officially opened in Montego Bay on Thursday (Feb 27) with a panel of three arbitrators to preside over the various cases that may come their way.
The three-person panel will be headed by Sadera Shaw and will include Keith Fagan and Radcliffe Robertson.
For years, persons would have to travel to Kingston to have their matters heard. The IDT has been providing the services since 1975.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy