Infant and primary school teachers to get computers

Minister of Science,

Energy and Technology, Fayval Williams, says the Government is making huge

investments in education, and scores of infant and primary school teachers will

have new computers starting in January 2020.

According to Williams, digital skills and digital literacy will become a fundamental part of educating children, and teachers must be equipped with competencies in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), as well as Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

She was delivering the keynote address at Petrojam’s 2019 scholarship awards luncheon, held on Friday, August 23, at the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) Resource Centre, on Marcus Garvey Drive, Kingston.

“At the infant and primary level, our Tablets in School programme will be rolled out in 120 schools, impacting the lives of more than 4,000 students, and 1,800 teachers, this financial year,” she said.

The Minister said the youth of the country have tremendous potential, and once it is harnessed, they can change the world, adding that the Government is committed to all people having opportunities to change their lives.