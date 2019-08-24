Infant and primary school teachers to get computers

Infant and primary school teachers to get computersSaturday, August 24, 2019
|
Minister of Science,
Energy and Technology, Fayval Williams, says the Government is making huge
investments in education, and scores of infant and primary school teachers will
have new computers starting in January 2020.
According to Williams, digital skills and digital literacy will become a fundamental part of educating children, and teachers must be equipped with competencies in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), as well as Information and Communications Technology (ICT).
She was delivering the keynote address at Petrojam’s 2019 scholarship awards luncheon, held on Friday, August 23, at the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) Resource Centre, on Marcus Garvey Drive, Kingston.
“At the infant and primary level, our Tablets in School programme will be rolled out in 120 schools, impacting the lives of more than 4,000 students, and 1,800 teachers, this financial year,” she said.
The Minister said the youth of the country have tremendous potential, and once it is harnessed, they can change the world, adding that the Government is committed to all people having opportunities to change their lives.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy