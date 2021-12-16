Inflation eases in November

Declines in the price of food tempered inflation in November, but price increases still remain above the Bank of Jamaica target.

Data released by the Statistical Institute of Jamaica on Wednesday showed inflation dipping to 7.8 per cent in November. That is down from the 8.5 per cent it was a month earlier, but it still remained above the 4 per cent to 6 per cent target range the Bank of Jamaica is mandated to keep price increases.

Declines in the prices of agricultural produce, such as yam, tomato, and cabbage, were highlighted as being chiefly responsible for the lower inflation. Those declines were strong enough to counter the influence of higher costs for things like electricity, water, and sewage rates and petrol.

With prices still elevated, and the Bank of Jamaica signalling that they will remain higher longer than previously anticipated, the expectation is that the central bank will hike interest rates for a third time in a row.

Adrian Stokes, a member of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica's Economic Policy Committee, reacting to the inflation outturn, said of the Bank of Jamaica's anticipated reaction, “I expect them to continue to raise. Possibly by 25 basis points.”

Jermaine Burrell, senior economist at JMMB Group, said he too expects the central bank to raise rates again, though he did not offer by what margin he expects rates to increase.

Ryan Strachan, assistant vice-president of investor relations at GK Capital, was the only analyst surveyed by the Jamaica Observer who thought the Bank of Jamaica would not hike rates. He said he expects the bank to hold “firm as it seems that the inflation rate for November is below October's 8 per cent.”

Strachan maintained that history will absolve the central bank for its “proactive stance” on raising rates to deal with inflation — an indication he gave to the Observer in response to the bank's second rate hike in November.

The central bank has so far increased rates twice since September, moving its key short-term rate to 2 per cent — the highest it has been for three years. The bank had previously kept its benchmark rate at 0.5 per cent for 17 years.

Richard Byles, the central bank governor, indicated that as long as inflation remains high the bank is “prepared to take further actions to ensure that inflation returns to the target range”.