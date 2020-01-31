Influenza virus kills more than 8000 people in the US so far

While the world struggles with the outbreak of the coronavirus, another virus has been killing off Americans- the influenza virus.

The virus is spreading quickly from state to state, infecting more than 15 million people, and has killed 8200, including 54 children this flu season. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is predicting the 2019-2020 to be one of the worst in the decade.

At least 140,000 people have been hospitalized with complications from the flu, and that number is predicted to climb as flu activity swirls.

But because of the virus’s familiarity, people often underestimate it.

“Lumping all the viral illness we tend to catch in the winter sometimes makes us too comfortable thinking everything is ‘just a bad cold,'” she said. “We underestimate how deadly influenza really is.” Dr. Margot Savoy, chair of Family and Community Medicine at Temple University’s Lewis Katz School of Medicine said.