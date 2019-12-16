Ingenuity Technologies wants more Jamaican companies to go digital

Digital transformation company Ingenuity Technologies wants more Jamaican companies to digitize their operations to optimize performance.

“We realize that a lot of companies didn’t actually believe in digital transformation,” Melarko Williams, founder and CEO of Ingenuity told stakeholders at Cellar 8 last Thursday.

This was the first in a series of ‘TECH Talks’ the company will be hosting to educate companies about the benefit of going digital. “The clients that we have in North America and Europe they really believe that going digital will actually give them a big competitive edge. But what we’re seeing in the Caribbean, we have to spend a lot more time doing presentations, telling people this is where the world is going,” Williams said.

Stock market growth

Williams declared that there has never been a better time for companies to become more digitized. “Right now, we have the best performing stock market in the world. As the stock market continues to do well, businesses have more disposable income, and they’re gonna have to reinvest this money into improving their businesses,” he said.

He said companies that don’t improve their digital capabilities will lag behind.

“You have global competitors, so you can actually be here in Jamaica and have a company that has never set foot in Jamaica actually disrupt your market. Let’s look at how people are shopping, most people are actually buying on Amazon, and most persons are using a platform like a Mailpac, so that’s just the effect of disruption. We can’t be very comfortable anymore, we have to realize that times are actually changing, and because times are changing, we have to change the way that we do business,” he advised.