INMED Aquaponics: A new twist to backyard farming

As Jamaica experiences increasingly severe impacts of climate change and food insecurity, more farmers are turning toward environmentally and financially sustainable farming practices.

More specifically, commercial farmers and those interested in small-scale farming for their families' needs are implementing aquaponics systems in their backyards.

Aquaponics is a climate-adaptive agriculture technique that combines aquaculture (fish farming) with hydroponics (soil-less crop production) in a closed system that produces year-round crops at a rate roughly 10 times higher than traditionally farmed plots of equivalent size.

Louis McLaren, who has a backyard aquaponics system at his home in St Ann, said he was drawn to this method of farming because of its sustainability. “I started aquaponics about six years ago when I retired. I knew I wanted to do some farming, and aquaponics appealed to me because of its organic nature. It is healthier and it uses less water than traditional farming.”

When he learned about INMED Caribbean's free aquaponics training, McLaren said, “I knew I had to jump on board.”

Aquaponics uses 90 per cent less water for the same amount of produce than is required for conventional crops. Nutrients from the fish waste are absorbed by the crops in the grow beds, while the recirculating water is filtered through the gravel beds and returned clean back to the fish tank, eliminating the need for chemical fertilisers and pesticides.

This adaptive agriculture technique also reduces fish species depletion and grows healthy fish that are free of mercury and radiation contamination.

A backyard aquaponics system makes sense financially, said backyard farmer McLaren. With the rising food prices locally and internationally, growing your vegetables and fruits ease the burden on your monthly household budget for food. “I grow Romaine lettuce, kale, cilantro and other herbs for my family and will soon start selling the excess produce that I reap from my system,” he added.

Project manager for INMED Caribbean, Earl Ashley, urged more Jamaicans to adapt this farming practice with free training from INMED. “When you look at all the benefits that you can gain from an aquaponics system, it just makes sense to implement one,” he said. “You do not need a big plot of land like traditional farming. You can use your backyard to start a small system and expand as you wish. I can guarantee you that with a backyard aquaponics system, you will see a return on your investment.”

INMED has built and commissioned aquaponics systems for technical schools, a facility for incarcerated youth, a residential facility for individuals with disabilities and farm cooperatives throughout Jamaica since 2010.

In addition to technical training, INMED's aquaponics programme provides free business coaching, access to financing, links to markets, training and ongoing technical assistance from INMED-trained RADA agents to help small-scale farmers, women, and youth start aquaponics enterprises.

For more information on aquaponics farming and how you can sign up for free training on how to start an aquaponics system, visit inmedcaribbean.org.