Inspiring: Self-taught young J’can engineer lands meeting with finance minister

A young man with a knack for engineering battery-powered model cars recently had the opportunity to meet with Jamaica’s Finance Minister, Dr Nigel Clarke.

Oshane Dunstan, a 23 year old resident of Rock River in Clarendon, got the invite after his story piqued the interest of the minister, following which an invitation was extended to him to visit the ministry.

“I invited Oshane to the Ministry of Finance this week to learn more about his innovations and his plans,” said Clarke on his Instagram account which was flooded with pictures snapped during the visit.

While it is unfortunate that Dunstan was unable to complete his secondary education due to financial constraints and therefore has no CSEC subjects or any formal training, the youngster managed to make quite an impression on the finance minister.

Dunstan brought two of his model cars, which he makes using some materials such as plastic and ply board and are powered by cellphone batteries, to the visit.

Minister Clarke remarked that the cars made by Dunstan had “amazing functionality” prompting him to further note that the country was full of talent, pledging that he was committed to ensuring that such ingenuity would be met by “ opportunity and support.”

“Talent abounds in our country,” said Clarke.

“We are working to ensure that we have a Jamaica where talent, drive and passion, wherever they exist, will be met by opportunity and support,” he added.

While it is unclear what type of support the ministry will be providing to Dunstan, Clarke indicated that based on their talk Oshane would be taking steps to enroll in university to pursuing engineering.