Instagram rolls out major home screen changes today

Instagram rolls out major home screen changes todayThursday, November 12, 2020
|
Instagram will roll out its first major changes to the app’s home screen in a decade today.
The changes were revealed today and will include a tab for its 15-second video feature Reel, its response to TikTok, as well as a button for shopping.
The Reels tab is located where a “+” icon that people used to create a new post or Story used to be. That icon moves up to the top of the home page, along with the “heart” button where you check your activity, such as likes and follows, according to CNN Business. The “heart” button’s previous spot is replaced with the new “Shop” tab, and the direct messaging icon stays put.
The “Shop” tab will allow users to search for specific products, see personalised recommendations and buy things directly on the platform.
