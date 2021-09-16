Insurance companies compete to make Jamaican well

In a bid to help individuals and companies manage health costs proactively, two local insurance companies have introduced wellness portals which are a source of information on wellness advice and preventative steps to be taken for good health.

Sagicor Life, through a new wellness hub available online and by app, is offering a suite of benefits for companies and individuals, including free workout videos, discounted gym membership, a meditation playlist, use of the wellness app Sagicor Engage and Sagicor Connect, which is a tool to find insurance plans and manage claims.

Preceding the Sagicor offer, in April 2020 Canopy Insurance Limited – the joint venture insurer powered by GraceKennedy and the Musson Group – launched Jamaica's first online wellness platform – Camp Canopy – which features 10 hours of pre-recorded workout videos, nutrition tips, and wellness advice. This portal was expanded further in 2021 to include more supporting information. The site, https://www.thewellfitclub.com/ gives members access to two live workout sessions everyday through a partnership with Kamila McDonald's WellFit Club.

GraceKennedy Group CEO Don Wehby told the Jamaica Observer that the wellness initiatives are allowing the company to take on “a more meaningful role in promoting good health and wellness habits among our members”. He stated that, “Canopy is geared towards Jamaican employers who are seeking added value from their group insurance, and who also want to provide their teams with a hassle-free insurance experience. As such, Canopy's value proposition resonates with a broad range of companies.”

Sagicor in its online introduction to its new wellness portal, launched in August 2020, indicated that it is aiming to connect team members with “the best in group insurance. A healthy team is a happy and productive team. Sagicor wellness hub will give you access to tools and programmes that will provide insight on your employee population. This will allow you to implement informed wellness programmes to improve and maintain your employees' well-being”.

Offerings on the company's wellness portal include a mobile wellness unit, discounted gym membership, use of the wellness app S agicor Engage, a wellness blog and a find-an-advisor link. The company has hired as its wellness ambassador Shani McGraham-Shirley, described as a fitness guru, Zumba instructor, and motivational speaker. The site states, “Shani will be guiding you on improving your financial, mental, and physical wellness with tips and workout videos on our Sagicor Wellness Hub at Sagicor.com. Also, look out for Shani and the Sagicor Wellness Team at virtual and live events across Jamaica.”

Sagicor connect is said to be a portal for managing insurance benefits online, allowing users to add or remove dependents, replace lost health cards, submit claims online, and even buy additional coverage, “all from your smartphone”. Employers can now access wellness reports on their staff members, which Sagicor states can be used to develop health and wellness programmes. It was noted that no personal health data are disclosed in generating this report.

Sagicor has fielded a mobile wellness unit to conduct screenings at companies and in communities. Health services are offered by a technical team of doctors and nurses handpicked and trained to offer services including height/weight/waist and body mass index (BMI) checks; blood pressure and urine tests; pregnancy tests; vision, hearing ( by audiometer), blood sugar, blood cholesterol, and HIV tests; and electrocardiogram (ECG) and first-aid services.

The initiatives may help in membership retention, as touted in the case of Canopy. Wehby told the Business Observer, “Upon renewal, 99 per cent of its members are being retained — this is the best evidence that Canopy's clients are happy with its offerings.”

Canopy, which is less than three years old, has been particularly successful in the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry. Working closely in conjunction with Billy Craig Insurance Brokers, the company currently underwrites a special health plan for the Business Process Industry Association of Jamaica (BPIAJ), which includes some of Jamaica's best known BPO's. Canopy also serves some of the country's largest BPOs with standalone plans. The company currently services 16 BPO companies. Wehby stated, “Canopy's core value proposition of more efficient insurance administration has really resonated with this segment based on the nature of their business.”