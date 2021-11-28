Integrity Commission conducting special audit of NWC managers

The Integrity Commission has undertaken a special audit of managers at the National Water Commission (NWC), following a report of the alleged involvement of the organisation's most senior official as a partner in a construction firm.

Television Jamaica reported last week that there were concerns surrounding a housing development on Charlemont Road in upscale Kingston 6, that concerned neighbours in respect of the number of units approved to be built, and the speed at which water and sewage apparatus were put in.

The TVJ report stated that NWC President Mark Barnett was a partner in the development and when contacted he referred the station to his managers.

Impeccable Jamaica Observer sources have said that the Integrity Commission, spurred by the television report, has written to all senior managers of the water company, alerting them to the special audit, and urged all to submit any additional information that they may have left out in the filing of their annual reports, which is a requirement by law.

It is also understood that the Integrity Commission's director of information and complaints had dialogue with Barnett last week.

Annual reports are mandatory for certain persons employed to a public body. All parliamentarians and public officials who earn total annual gross emoluments of $3.5 million or more are requested to file statutory returns. They must declare their assets, liabilities and all sources of income. The same must be done for their spouses and children under 18.

As for complaints, all that go to the commission, are processed and a decision is made as to whether or not the organisation can, or should handle it. The commission, which reports to the Jamaican Parliament, is enabled, by law, to check out all complaints.