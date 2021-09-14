Intense interest in Merl Grove débâcle

An online petition launched September 10, 2021 by Merl Grove High past students has already received over 900 signatures, an indication of the intense interest the events leading to the suspension of the school's principal, Dr Marjorie Fullerton, by the board of management has generated.

Here is the text of the online petition which calls for the reinstatement of the principal:

This Online Petition is submitted to the:

Associated Gospel Assemblies

Ministry of Education – Jamaica

Board of Management – Merl Grove High School

National Education Inspectorate

The National Education Council

The Parent Teachers Association – Merl Grove High School

The National Parent Teachers Association of Jamaica, and their appointed agents/representatives

Issue

Pursuant to advise that Dr Marjorie Fullerton, PhD – principal of Merl Grove High School, situated at 77 Constant Spring Road, Kingston 10, was suspended by the board of management, following an emergency meeting on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

Application

We the undersigned constituents, comprising past students, parents of past students, parents of current student attendees, the Parent Teachers Association, students, 'friends of Merl Grove' and other interest groups, affix our signatures hereto for the cause of:

1. Exercising a no-confidence vote in Mr David Hall, chairman of the board of management;

2. Demanding that the board of management rescind, with an apology, its letter of suspension served on the principal – Dr Marjorie Fullerton, PhD on Thursday, September 9, 2021;

3. Exercising a no-confidence vote in the current board of management, with the particular concern of those members who are aligned to, or are direct worshippers of the Associated Gospel Assemblies, and demanding the removal and appointment of an interim board;

4. Exercise a no-confidence vote in the Vice-Principal Mrs Loretta Ricketts, to include her appointment...; and

- Her constant refusal to meet with the principal, upon request, and to submit her relevant reports, which falls within her portfolio of responsibilities;

- Rescind all appointments and terminations effected during the absence and without any consultation with the principal, to include her colleague Vice-Principal Mr Dryden, senior teachers (Ms J Rowe, Mrs Tamara Dyer-Henry, Ms Keino Johnson, Mrs Auld-Joseph,) and the Facilities Manager Mr Ian Robinson.

5. Exercising a no-confidence vote and the immediate removal from office of the bursar Ms Merlene Lawrence who, to date, remains unqualified in a position of authority at the Merl Grove High School;

6. Exercising concerns with respect to alleged moral and ethical behaviour by (a male teacher) in his role as a teacher, and the negative influence he exerts on members of the student population; allegations supported by complaints that have been documented within the school.

This petition becomes necessary in the wake of matters arising from, including, but are not limited to:

• the principal taking her 'summer break' from August 16-September 3, 2021; an allowance by the Ministry of Education to all educators and personnel who serve in the public school system;

• the intervention of the chairman in the day-to-day activities and management of the school

• the chairman's lack of communication with the principal in her capacity as chief executive officer of the institution;

• the chairman's visits to the school and meetings with the vice-principal and teachers without knowledge and or consultation with the principal;

• the continuous and obvious disregard to the office and authority of the principal by the chairman and some members of the teaching faculty; the ongoing refusal of the vice-principal, Mrs Loretta Ricketts to communicate with or attend meetings with the principal, to whom, she reports;

• the ongoing disrespect towards the principal tolerated and supported by the board chairman and by Mr Gregon Samuels - teacher representative on the board of management.

Joint MGHS PSA Chapters

MGHS PSAs JOINT COMMITTEE

New York Chapter - Sharon Wilson;

President Canadian Chapter - Simone Thomas;

President Jamaican Chapter - Shelly-Ann Morgan