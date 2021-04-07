International student enrolment and a new scholarship opportunity

Dear Mr Brown,

I heard from my friend who is studying in Canada that the international student enrolment is down. I am still interested in studying at a college in Canada in September or January. I would like your assistance.

Many international students have postponed their plans to study in Canada due to COVID-19 measures such as the current travel restrictions and mandatory hotel quarantine for travellers entering Canada. Several colleges have experienced declined enrolment of international students by 20 to 40 per cent. The level of decline varies across the country, with larger declines in smaller, rural areas. The decrease in international student numbers will eventually create a gap in the labour force in Canada as few students will result in less programmes being offered, which will affect the labour market.

College Education

International students are a major contributor to Canada's economic growth and there will be significant widespread negative economic impact. However, immigration policies prioritise Canadian experience, ie those who have studied and/or worked in Canada.

A college education provides a smoother transition for new immigrants to settle in Canada based on practical, rather than theoretical education. College programmes are designed and developed, in part, based on the support and feedback from employers and industries. Employers generally wish to hire students who have relevant career-related work experience. In this regard, college programmes are focused on how knowledge and skills are applied in the workplace.

Sheridan College Scholarship Opportunity

I would like to introduce a new scholarship initiative by Sheridan College in Brampton, Mississauga and Oakville, Ontario, which is very close to Toronto.

All new international students beginning studies in post-secondary programmes and postgraduate certificate programmes in the September 2021 or January 2022 semesters will receive a minimum CAD$1,000 entrance scholarship.

Students who are citizens of Jamaica and registering in the following programmes may receive an upgraded entrance scholarship up to CAD$2,000 (total):

• Advertising and Marketing Communications — Management

• Architecture Technician/Technology

• Bachelor of Electrical Engineering

• Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering

• Business Diploma Programs: Business, Accounting, Marketing, Finance Human Resources

• Business Degree Programmes: Accounting, Marketing, Finance, Human Resources and Supply Chain Management

• Computer Engineering Technician/Technology

• Electronics Engineering Technician/Technology

• Electromechanical Engineering Technician/Technology

• Mechanical Engineering Technician/Technology

• Mechanical Engineering Technician/Technology -Design

• Paralegal

•Welding Techniques/Welding & Fabrication Technician

Sheridan College Seminar

Sheridan College is one of Canada's top destinations. As the local agent of Sheridan, I will be hosting an online seminar on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 6:00 pm. It is open to the general public. Should you be interested, you may speak with a Sheridan representative about the programmes, as well as learn about study permits, work permits and applying for permanent residence.

