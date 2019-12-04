Internet goes berserk after George Zimmerman sues Trayvon Martin’s family

The parents of Trayvon Martin along with their lawyer and a book

publisher Harper Collins are now being sued by George Zimmerman, the man who

killed young Trayvon.

You heard us right, BUZZ fam. We are not joking. Zimmerman is actually bringing a lawsuit against the boy’s family, and he is seeking compensation of US$100 million.

Zimmerman gained popularity following the fatal shooting of Trayvon in Florida in 2012. Despite how controversial the incident was, he was acquitted of all the charges in 2013.

The matter is again in the public domain because Zimmerman is suing the family on the basis that he believes that they provided a false witness in the trial. He claims a person by the name of Diamond Eugene was coached into providing false testimony.

Zimmerman had been found not guilty on the basis of self-defence, but it seems he won’t let the matter rest. It was only a few years ago that he auctioned the gun that killed Trayvon.

With this latest development, the Internet has gone berserk! Celebrities and others have come out swinging against this latest effort by Zimmerman to keep himself in the news.

The Twitter page for ‘Black Lives Matter, referred to the matter as disgusting.

“It’s disgusting and unacceptable that George Zimmerman not only walks free but is now trying to sue grieving parents of the child HE murdered. This is why we will NEVER be silent and continue to fight for liberation and justice. #blacklivesmatter,” the page said.

Another person said: “George Zimmerman murdered an unarmed 17-year-old black kid in cold blood, auctioned the murder weapon for $250,000 to some white supremacist piece of sh*t, and is now suing Trayvon Martin’s family for $100 million. If this doesn’t make your blood boil, then you’re broken inside.”

What do you think about this latest episode, BUZZ fam?