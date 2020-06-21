Int’l travel resumes in The Bahamas on July 1

The

Bahamas’ Ministry of Tourism and Aviation says it is preparing for the second

phase of the Tourism Readiness and Recovery Plan, which will begin on

Wednesday, July 1 and allow for the resumption of international travel to The

Bahamas.

According to the ministry, plans continue to evolve in response to COVID-19 trends, but some of the guidelines in place include having all visitors presenting a COVID-19 RT-PCR Negative (Swab) Test upon arrival.

However, the results must be no more than ten days old.

Meanwhile, select individuals will be exempt from testing, which includes children under the age of two, private pilots who do not deplane, and Bahamian citizens, residents and homeowners returning from English speaking Caricom countries.

As part of Phase 2, hotels and vacation rentals, including Airbnb and HomeAway, will open to guests and domestic and international airlines are permitted to resume service.