Investigation launched into reports of policemen contracting tuberculosis at Supreme Court

The Jamaica Police Federation is investigating reports that three of its members have contracted tuberculosis (TB) while working at the Supreme Court in downtown Kingston.

According to the reports, the three policemen became infected after coming in contact with a prisoner who had the disease. They were tending to the prisoner in the holding area of the Supreme Court.

One of the policemen has been admitted to hospital in serious condition, while the others had to seek medical attention privately and are currently receiving treatment.

TB, a highly infectious disease, affects the lungs but can also damage other areas of the body. It is spread when tiny droplets from an infected person moves through the air by coughs and sneezes to another individual.