Investigators list person of interest in case of missing UWI student Jasmine Dean

Investigators list person of interest in case of missing UWI student Jasmine DeanWednesday, March 18, 2020
A person of interest has been identified in
the case of missing University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona student, Jasmine
Dean, as detectives intensify their probe.
Assistant Commissioner Fitz Bailey—who heads the Jamaica Constabulary’s Crime and Security Portfolio—said the police have been utilising all available resources to find Dean, who has been missing since Thursday, February 27.
Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday (March 18), Bailey said that several interviews have been conducted and statements recorded from persons the police believe may have information on Jasmine’s whereabouts.
This includes the operator of a black Honda Stream taxicab that transported Jasmine to Papine, St Andrew on the night of February 27. The motor car was also processed by forensic crime scene investigators.
Following on leads, Members of the Major Investigation Division (MID) have carried out cross-country investigations to locate Jasmine.
