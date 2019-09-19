iOS 13 out today — what to expect

iPhone users have been on edge since Apple announced in June that the company would be releasing its software update – iOS 13 – later this year.

Well, the wait is over – iOS 13 will be rolling out today on devices, starting with the iPhone 6S and later models.

The update is expected to start around 1PM ET.

Now that the countdown is on, here’s how to ensure you’re among the first to enjoy the new perks from iOS 13.

Go to ‘Settings’ on your phone, tap on ‘General’, and then press ‘Software Update.’

Apple recommends plugging your phone into a power source and connecting to WiFi for the download.

Pro Tip: It’s highly recommended that you back up your phone first. You can do this by connecting your device to Wi-Fi, go to Settings, tap on your name at the top, select ‘iCloud’ then select ‘iCloud Backup’

Should anything go wrong with the software update, at least all your data is protected.

So, here’s a quick recap on the features that we should be expecting on this latest update:

SWIPE TO TYPE

Move over Gboard. Apple is set to introduce its Quickpath keyboard, which will eliminate the need for punching one letter at a time on your phone’s keyboard. Users will be able to quickly type content by just swiping.

DARK MODE

The highly-anticipated dark mode on iOS 13 will allow users to have a dark background should allow users to reduce the strain on their eyes from the phone’s glare while extending their battery life. Alternately you can use it for stylistic reasons – some of us just like it dark.

‘SIGN IN APPLE’ – NEW PRIVACY FEATURE

Apple has always touted its emphasis on security and will be further expanding its efforts in this area through a new feature allowing users to log into third-party apps and websites using their Apple ID.

Apple will even be allowing users to generate an email address to log into these third-party services, thereby limiting how much of their personal information they will need to share.

APPLE MAPS

For those still using the app, Apple will be updating it to include an option to explore cities in 3D, save your favourite spots and create collections of places you’d like to visit.

APPLE ARCADE

Following this month’s big announcement on the launch of Apple Arcade, users can expect to enjoy games from the extensive catalogue available through the subscription service. This is expected to be a game-changer in the industry – excuse the pun.

SIRI

While not much was mentioned about Siri is this month’s keynote from Apple, users can expect some changes to their favourite Voice Assistant as well. The witty Assistant will now be able to read incoming messages to you and allow you to share audio from your Airpods.

It's quite an exhaustive list