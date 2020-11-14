Iota to make landfall in Central America as a powerful hurricane

Iota to make landfall in Central America as a powerful hurricaneSaturday, November 14, 2020
|
More trouble
is headed for Central America, as Iota is expected to make landfall as a powerful
Category 3 hurricane early next week.
At 3 p.m. on Saturday, the tropical storm was located about 375 miles south of Kingston, Jamaica, and was moving at moving west-southwest at 7 mph as it heads towards the Nicaragua-Honduras border. It also had winds of 60 mph, up from 40 mph.
Gradually strengthening, it is expected that Iota could become a hurricane by Sunday. Hurricane-force winds begin at 74 mph.
It is believed that Iota will make landfall in Central America by late Monday or early Tuesday. By then, it would have gained a lot more strength.
And although Nicaragua and Honduras were battered by Hurricane Eta only last week, Iota could bring up to three feet of rain along with life-threatening storm surges.
Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama and northern Colombia will also receive heavy rains and wind.
