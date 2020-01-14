Iran reportedly makes arrests in downing of passenger plane

Iran said on Tuesday that authorities have made arrests for the accidental downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane, which killed all 176 people on board.

According to the Associated Press news agency, Iran’s Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said “some individuals” were arrested after “extensive investigations.”

His statement on the judiciary’s website did not say how many people had been detained or name those arrested.

Iran at first dismissed allegations that a missile had brought down the plane last week. But Iranian officials relented in the face of mounting evidence officials acknowledged that the jet was shot down by the Revolutionary Guard which mistook it for a US military aircraft.

The plane, en route from Tehran to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, was carrying 167 passengers and nine crew members from several countries, including 82 Iranians and 57 Canadians, many of whom were Iranians with dual citizenship. There were several children among the passengers, including an infant.