Iran’s Deputy Health Minister has coronavirus

“The virus, does not discriminate,” Iran’s Deputy Minister of Health, Iraj Harichi warned, as he announced to Iranians that he too has been infected by the virus.

Harichi has been leading the country’s response to the virus. So far, there have been 15 confirmed deaths from the virus. And at least 95 people nationwide have tested positive for the coronavirus,

In a video broadcast on state television, the deputy minister tried to put on a brave face as he shared the symptoms he has been experiencing.

“I too have been infected with coronavirus,” Harirchi said in the video apparently shot by himself.

“I had a fever as of last night and my preliminary test was positive around midnight,” he said.

“I’ve isolated myself in a place since. A few minutes ago, I was told that my final test was final, and now I am starting medication.

“I wanted to tell you that, we will definitely be victorious against this virus in the next few weeks,” Harirchi declared.

The Islamic republic has been hit by the deadliest coronavirus outbreak outside of China.

The virus appeared to be spreading to new parts of Iran, as one new case was also reported in each of the provinces of Fars and Khorasan Razavi, as well as Qeshm island.

According to the health ministry, most of the deaths and infections outside Qom are among people who have recently visited the holy city.

The ministry’s spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said Despite being Iran’s epicentre of the outbreak, Qom has yet to be quarantined.