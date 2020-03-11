IRD encourages taxpayers to use online platform

IRD encourages taxpayers to use online platformWednesday, March 11, 2020
|
The Comptroller of the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) Marcia Vité, says she expects to see a reduction in paper–based returns during this tax season, as the agency encourages St Lucians to file online.
According to Vité, e-filing will not only increase efficiency but accuracy.
“We are constantly looking for ways to improve the taxpayers’ experience and to modernize the tax filing system to keep pace with the requirements of a globally competitive environment in which the progressive development of information and communication technologies (ICT) is accelerating digital transformation in every sector,” said Vité.
The (IRD)has been encouraging taxpayers to pay their taxes online, noting that their e-platform is an opportunity to circumvent both the cost and hassle associated with filing paper-based income tax returns.
