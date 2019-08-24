Iron Man actor was arrested at Disneyland for smoking weed

Robert Downey Jr. was once arrested at Disneyland for smoking weed.

The Avengers: Endgame actor, who has been sober since 2003, admitted he was apprehended by police for smoking marijuana “in a gondola” during a visit to the theme park when he was younger.

The 54-year-old star made his candid admission when he was named a Disney Legend at the D23 Expo.

He said: “Here’s a bit of trivia for you. The very first time I went to Disneyland I was transported to another place, within moments of being arrested. I was brought to a surprisingly friendly processing center, given a strict warning, and returned to, if memory serves, one very disappointed group chaperone. I’ve been sitting on that shame for a while and I’m just going to release it here tonight.

“I would like to make amends to whoever had to detain me for smoking pot in a gondola without a license. And I don’t wanna further confuse the issue by insinuating that pot smoking licenses for the gondola are in any way obtainable.”

Robert, whose Disney debut came in 2006’s The Shaggy Dog, thanked the people he’d worked with over the years and admitted playing Iron Man/Tony Stark in the MCU franchise had been a “great gift”.