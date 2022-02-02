Is banking a marketable field in Canada?

Dear Mr Brown, Scotia Group Jamaica has announced that it will close branches and convert others to a digital operating model. The truth is that Scotiabank Canada is undergoing a restructuring exercise as it is looking to move away from relying totally on its traditional brick and mortar branches. I currently work for Scotiabank and expect to be made redundant soon. I would like your recommendation about whether you think banking is a marketable field in Canada.

-PR

Dear PR:

The banking sector as a whole, including financial planners, wealth management officers, financial advisors, financial analysts, investment advisors, insurance brokers and bank tellers, are expected to grow in Canada. The largest demographic in terms of age in Canada is in their 60s.

This segment has an accumulation of earnings, retirement accounts, as well as inheritances from their parents. Consequently, as this group moves from debt management to asset management and consumption, financial services will have an increased customer base.

For those who possess a degree, a popular one-year programme that many bankers are pursuing in Canada is financial planning. The programme is designed for students who have already completed a diploma or degree and who wish to enter the financial planning field in Canada.

It is a practical programme, rather than one based on a thesis or dissertation. It provides students with the tools to become licensed through the Certified Financial Planner (CFP) exam.

The curriculum includes:

• Comparing and contrasting select financial products and services, investment planning and counselling services for clients, while adhering to industry standards

• Tax and legal implications within a financial planning situation.

Graduates will find work in areas associated with their studies and the CFP licence with:

• Banks

• Credit unions

• Financial planning companies

• Life insurance companies

• Mutual fund companies

• Investment dealers.

There is also the option for a two-year graduate programme in financial planning and wealth management. Students gain specialised career expertise, technical knowledge and selling skills required to work with banks, credit unions, mutual fund companies, investment dealers, stock brokerages, independent financial planning firms, stock brokerages and insurance companies. The final term of study includes a co-op work experience in the financial services industry. Normally, co-op work experience attracts tuition fees.

Although you have experience in Jamaica, Canada prefers Canadian experience. As such, if you complement your background with marketable credentials and relevant work experience in Canada, your journey to permanent residence and full-time employment in this country should be successful. Should you be interested in pursuing such programmes, I can assist you with the process. Should you wish to pursue permanent residence, after you graduate from programme you will earn additional points under the Express Entry programme.

Antonn Brown, BA, (Hons), LLB, MSc, RCIC, is an immigration counsel and an accredited Canadian education agent.