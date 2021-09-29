Is claiming refugee status best way to get Canadian status?

Dear Mr Brown,

I heard that claiming refugee status is now the best way to get Canadian status. Can you confirm whether this is true?

– RW

Dear RW,

Under Canadian immigration law, a conventional refugee is a person who is outside of his or her country of nationality (or habitual residence) and is unable or unwilling to avail him or herself of the protection of their country due to a well-founded fear of persecution for reasons of race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group or political opinion.

In other words, the person is claiming refugee protection in Canada out of fear of persecution if he or she returns to his/her country of origin. The person is unable or unwilling (based on fear) to obtain protection (from the State) in his/her country.

The essence of the definition includes:

• The person fears persecution, which is the systematic mistreatment of a person or group.

• The persecution must be based on the specific reasons of race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group or political opinion (or analogous grounds).

Social group

Membership in a social group is based on:

1. An innate or unchangeable characteristic (gender, linguistic background and sexual orientation);

2. Voluntary association for reasons so fundamental to their human dignity that they should not be forced to forsake the association; and

3. Groups associated by a former involuntary status, unalterable due to its historical permanence (Holocaust victims).

Based on this definition, membership in a category or group such as “poor people” does not in and of itself make one eligible for refugee protection, even though one may be suffering from a disadvantaged status.

Person in need of protection

The definition of convention refugee is a very specific one that entails persecution on specific grounds. However, should one not be able to meet the definition of convention refugee but remain in need of protection, one may still be a person in need of protection.

A person in need of protection is a person in Canada whose removal to their country would subject them personally to:

• Torture;

• A risk to their life; or

• A risk of cruel and unusual treatment or punishment.

Additionally, the risk:

• Would be faced by the person in every part of that country;

• Is not faced generally by other individuals in or from that country;

• Is not inherent or incidental to lawful sanctions, unless imposed in disregard of accepted international standards;

• Is not caused by the inability of that country to provide adequate health or medical care.

Recent policy changes

In an internal draft document pertaining to new guidelines sent to immigration and refugee judges, it was reported that the re-elected Government of Canada has initiated the significant expansion of reasons for foreign nationals to claim refugee status in Canada.

Claimants will no longer have to prove that they meet the definition of refugee or that they face death or torture if they return to their home countries.

Intersectionality

An intersectional claim is one that is based on a combination of two or more of the following grounds of discrimination, oppression or marginalisation:

• Race

• Religion

• Political beliefs

• Socio-economic status

• Sexual orientation

• Age

• Culture

• Disability

• Immigration status or

• Indigeneity.

All that is required now is a claim of discrimination or persecution based on intersectionality. Examples would include:

• Being gay and poor;

• Elderly and disabled;

• Poor and elderly.

Truthfulness of claim

The benefit of the doubt is supposed to be given to the applicants, ie, a rebuttable presumption is made that the claimant is telling the truth and should be admitted unless there is incontrovertible proof that an applicant is lying.

It will now be a presupposition that physical or emotional trauma can undermine one's recollection of past events. Therefore, if applicants provide evidence that turns out to be false, it will be assumed that it may be due to trauma rather than misrepresentation.

This new approach develops a new paradigm of showing compassion to avoid recurring traumatisation. This would also remove virtually all grounds the immigration department uses to exclude applicants in the most unbelievable way.

It has been the goal of the Government since 2020 to increase Canada's intake of immigrants and refugees by nearly one third to 400,000 annually.

Please visit JAMAICA2CANADA.COM for additional information on Canadian permanent residence programmes, including Express Entry, the Study & Work programme, visas or appeals, etc.

– Antonn Brown, BA, (Hons), LLB, MSc, RCIC, is an immigration counsel and an accredited Canadian education agent of JAMAICA2CANADA.COM—a Canadian immigration & education firm in Kingston. Send questions/comments to documents.jamaica2canada@gmail.com