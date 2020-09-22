Is Mark Golding eyeing presidency of the PNP?Tuesday, September 22, 2020
|
With Dr
Peter Phillips stepping down as President of the Peopleâ€™s National Party (PNP),
it seems Mark Golding might have his eyes on the top job.
Phillips announced his resignation a day after the PNP was beaten by the Jamaica Labour Party in the September 3 general election.
Many have been wondering who would lead the PNP since Peter Bunting, the man who challenged Phillips for the presidency of the party last year, also lost his seat.
Now, it seems Golding could be putting himself forward as the man for the job.
â€œAfter consultations with my family, senior leaders of the PNP and the Executive of South St Andrew, I have decided that the rebuilding of our great Party is paramount. Comrades, On Your Mark,â€ he said on Instagram on Tuesday morning.
On Twitter, his message was similar. â€œThe rebuilding of our great party is paramount #OnYourMark,â€ he said along with a video of him scoring a goal.
And it seems he has the support of some of his followers. â€œReal leader right here,â€ one person said.
