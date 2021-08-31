Is Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce considering competing at the Paris 2024 Olympics?Tuesday, August 31, 2021
In three yearsâ€™ time, the Paris 2024 Olympics will be taking place, and Jamaican sprinter and the second-fast woman alive, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, will be 37-years-old.
And while there was been much speculation that The Tokyo Olympics would have been Fraserâ€™s Pryceâ€™s last one, it turns out she may not be ruling out Paris 2024 completely.
After blazing to a personal best of 10.60 secondsÂ to win the Athletissima meeting on August 26 in Switzerland, fans of the athlete have been trying to dissuade her from any plans she might have of putting up her spikes.
And it looks like itâ€™s working. On Tuesday, the Twitter account of Fraser-Pryce teased fans with a mischievous tweet.
â€œParis 2024Ÿ¤”?â€ it read.
Immediately her followers threw their support behind her.
â€œOf course ! Do for you. Do it for Zyon. Do it for Merlene. Do it for JamDown but if you donâ€™t the love and respect will always be there. #GuhHaadAndDone | See you in Paris,â€ one replied.
â€œYesss!! You are already a legend but if you feel like you can then we have the flags ready to support you 110%,â€ another said.
