ISIS warns its terrorists to avoid coronavirus-stricken Europe

ISIS warns its terrorists to avoid coronavirus-stricken EuropeTuesday, March 17, 2020
Yes, you read that right the first time. The
coronavirus has instilled the fear of death in one of the most dangerous
organisations on the planet.
The Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist outfit has released a new set of ‘sharia (holy war) directives’ as it issued a travel advisory for its operatives to stay away from Europe as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak sweeps the continent.
The most recent issue of ISIS’ Al-Naba propaganda newsletter described Europe as the “land of the epidemic”, calling the COVID-19 pandemic a plague sent by God to torment whomsoever he wills.
“Illnesses do not strike by themselves but by the command and decree of God,” Al-Nada continued.
The newsletter further warned followers not to enter Europe in its condemned state and those there who have become infected were told not to leave, out of fear of the disease’s further spread.
‘[The] health should not enter the land of the epidemic and the afflicted should not exit from it,” ISIS argued.
The Middle East terrorist faction, citing the World Health Organisation (WHO), urged its members to cover their mouths when yawning and sneezing and to wash their hands regularly.
