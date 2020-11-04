‘It feels awesome’: Elaine Thompson-Herah reacts to Athlete of the year nomination

Jamaican sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah says she feels honoured to be nominated by World Athletics for the Female Athlete of the Year award.

She told the Jamaica Observer that it’s the result of years of hard work.

“I put a lot of hard work and dedication in my craft, and it’s a joyous feeling to be acknowledged,” she said. “It feels awesome to be nominated. I’m honoured to be in the company of these incredibly talented ladies.”

The reigning Olympic Games double sprint champion, is one of 10 women selected “by an international panel of athletics experts, comprising representatives from all six continental areas of World Athletic”, according to the statement from World Athletics.

This year’s award will be held virtually on December 5. The other nine female nominees are Femka Bol of the Netherlands, Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia, Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands, Laura Muir from Great Britain, Hellen Obiri of Kenya, Yulimar Rojas from Venezuela, Peres Jepchirchir and Faith Kipyegon of Kenya, and Ababel Yeshaneh of Ethiopia.

Thompson-Herah is the only Jamaica to make the list this year.