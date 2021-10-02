It's a cut-throat industry, but cabbie happy he switched from security guard job

Being the new kid on the block is never easy. Papine taxi driver Elvis Bamberry learnt this the hard way when he started driving in April. Always the target of jokes by veteran taxi drivers, Bamberry never failed to stoically meet the jokes with his own.

After working as a security guard for over 10 years, Bamberry said he made the right decision to become a taxi driver because he is now able to make more money. However, he admits that he has to stay on his toes when dealing with his colleagues in what is essentially a cut-throat industry.

The 34-year-old spoke about an incident last week that could have put his reputation at stake when a fellow driver, in an attempt to steal his passenger, told the passenger that he is a “raper-man” and she should not take his taxi.

“Them don't like newcomers ennuh, especially when people know you more. Him a try tek mi passenger and seh 'Don't go in him car cause him a raper-man',” Bamberry told the Jamaica Observer.

Not one to let things slide, Bamberry said he responded by telling the passenger, 'A last week him come back [from jail] fi the same thing ennuh.' a me and him actually rape the girl ennuh'. You have to dish out what they dish out. Them a go always tell yu things.”

He continued: “That happen 'bout week before last week. It's a regular thing. It's a give and take ennuh, sometimes mi answer, sometimes I don't. It takes two to make a fuss, you know. My answer is always, don't do unto others [what] you would[n't] like others to do unto you.”

Always having to be on high alert, Bamberry said a driver caught him off-guard on Wednesday and stole all four of his passengers.

“Yesterday, somebody unload mi car and say mi not going to Papine, I'm going Six Miles. Mi nah go fight him, mi just tell him 'bout him mother and mi affi start all over again. Dem done gone already, ennuh, because dem gone inna fi him car already because is a four-seater him a drive and me a drive a seven-seater. I had four passengers and him need the four, so him tek them. Dog eat dog out here, ennuh,” Bamberry said, unable to hide is annoyance.

However, despite all the difficulties he has faced as a taxi driver, Bamberry said he is not deterred because this is how he is able to make a living now.

“This is way better than my work before. It tek two weeks for a security pay — the money different. I take one week to make what I used to make in two weeks, plus more. I am grateful that I can provide for my family,” he said.

Name: Elvis Bamberry

Age: 34 years old

Length of career: Five months

Route: Papine to Half-Way-Tree