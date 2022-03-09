It's a world war of sorts as the global community appears to be more united against Russia than against the novel coronavirus, and if nothing else is certain, the clear aggressor against Ukraine will not come out of this unscathed.

The backlash against Russia through sanctions has included solo actions by individuals, including sportsmen and women and entertainers, which is one of the unusual things about this war. Traditionally, sanctions have mostly been by big countries and transnational companies.

As attacks continue in Ukraine and Russian forces press their advance on the capital Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's desperate cry for help from the international community has been heard from one end of the globe to the next.

Russia's powerful propaganda machine, which featured in the American presidential elections in the last eight years, appears to be losing the battle to the empathy being shown by the citizens of the world.

It may be that Russia's genuine and understandable concern about North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on its doorstep is not resonating as it normally would, because of the timing of the war and the obvious image of a super-armed Goliath attacking a defenceless David.

There is no good time for a war but this timing by Russia is abysmal, just as the world is trying to emerge from its worst natural disaster – the novel coronavirus pandemic which claimed six million lives and upended the lives of the earth's seven billion people.

Interestingly, there appears to be more unity in the condemnation of Russia than over the pandemic that at one stage threatened to wipe out mankind. Even in Jamaica, only 24 per cent of the population is vaccinated against the novel coronavirus that is supposed to be the world's best defence.

Airbnb said earlier this week it was offering free short-term housing for up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees who are fleeing the Russian invasion, and it will work with neighbouring European states to provide long-term stays. Most of the offers have come from home-owners.

“In 48 hours, 61,406 nights have been booked in Ukraine,” Brian Chesky, the Airbnb CEO tweeted. “That's $1.9m going to hosts in need. Such a cool idea from our community,” he added. “Thank you.”

Another compelling scenario is the tiny Eastern Caribbean island of Antigua and Barbuda — population 99,532 — leading the Caribbean Community (Caricom) in imposing sanctions on Russian entities and certain rich Russians.

“In this regard, the relevant agencies in Antigua and Barbuda will be required to follow the international sanctions lists,” said its Ambassador to the United States Ronald Sanders, who disclosed he had made a formal request to the US State Department for the most up-to-date list.

For its part, Caricom at their inter-sessional summit in Belize, left the possible imposition of sanctions on Russia to individual member states, saying: “We discussed the issue of Russia at length, and he felt that that is something we should do as individual countries.”

UN in historic vote

For the first time in 40 years, the UN Security Council referred a crisis to the General Assembly and in only the 11th time since 1950, an emergency session was called, after Russia torpedoed a condemnatory security council resolution.

The General Assembly went on to vote overwhelmingly to reprimand Russia for invading Ukraine, an action that aims to diplomatically isolate Russia at the world body. The resolution, was supported by 141 of the assembly's 193 members, with 35 abstaining, and five against — Moscow, Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea, and Syria. Long-standing allies Cuba and Venezuela joined China in abstaining, which is significant by itself.

“It isn't going to stop Russian forces in their stride, but it's a pretty enormous diplomatic win for the Ukrainians and the US, and everyone who has got behind them,” said Richard Gowan, UN director at the International Crisis Group.

Speaking before the vote, the US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, compared the Russian invasion to the Nazi conquest of Europe.

Jamaica is presumed to have voted for the resolution, and Prime Minister Andrew Holness, in a statement from Jamaica House condemning the invasion, explained that “as a small country with an open economy and an open society, Jamaica supports the multilateral cooperative system of nations, in resolving international disputes”.

“Jamaica is consistent in its support for the universal respect and adherence to the principles of international law, the respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all nations. We, therefore, cannot support, and in fact, we condemn the invasion of Ukraine,” Holness said.

Quick response

The quickest countries to respond to the invasion of Ukraine were Canada, the members of the European Union, Japan, New Zealand, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, all of which unveiled a series of sanctions against Russia targeting banks, oil refineries and military exports.

Here is a comprehensive list of sanctions and other punitive measures against Russia:

The Western allies imposed a creeping and increasingly more punishing level of restrictions on Russia's central bank to limit its ability to support the ruble and finance President Vladimir Putin's war effort.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian described the measures as aimed at “asphyxiating Russia's economy”. The US went for the jugular — Russia's central bank — by “immobilising” any assets the bank held in the US, and cutting off access to hundreds of billions of dollars in assets.

America went after energy payments, President Putin and major banks. In tandem with US European allies, some Russian banks were barred from the SWIFT international payments system. US sanctions also covered wide restrictions on semiconductors, telecommunication, encryption security, lasers, sensors, navigation, avionics, maritime technologies; and military end-users, including the Russian Defence Ministry.

The US has also targeted 24 Belarusian individuals and entities including “two significant Belarusian State-owned banks, nine defence firms, and seven regime-connected officials and elites”. Belarus is Russia's closest friend in the region.

Europe closed its airspace to Russian aircraft, including the private jets of Russian oligarchs. They also banned Russian State-owned television network Russia Today and news agency Sputnik, rendering them unable to “spread their lies to justify Putin's war and to sow division in our Union”.

Europe's ban extended to imports of products from mineral fuels to tobacco, wood and timber, cement, iron and steel from Belarus. The EU earlier froze any European assets of President Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Switzerland, smashing its decades-old tradition of neutrality, announced it would join the European Union's sanctions on Russian people and companies and freeze their assets, noting: “We are in an extraordinary situation where extraordinary measures could be decided… Of course, we stand on the side of Western values.”

Japan

Japan's sanctions touched financial institutions and military equipment exports, such as semiconductors, saying: “Japan must clearly show its position that we will never tolerate any attempt to change the status quo by force.”

Asian partner South Korea tightened export controls against Russia, by banning exports of strategic items, and joined the move to block some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payments system.

The Korean Government also promoted the additional release of strategic oil reserves for stabilisation of the international energy market and said it would further review other measures such as the resale of LNG to Europe.

United Kingdom

The United Kingdom pledged to lock Russia's Sberbank out of the sterling clearing and slap sanctions on three other banks, as well as “a full asset freeze on Russian lenders”. Prime Minister Boris Johnson unleashed the “UK's largest-ever package of sanctions” against Putin's closest circle, and wealthy Russians “who enjoy high-rolling London lifestyles”.

Britain also banned Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot from landing in the UK, suspended dual export licences to Russia, and banned exports of some high-tech exports and parts of the extractive industry.

Canada

Canada's cancelled all export permits and targeted 62 individuals and entities, including members of the elite and major banks, as well as the Russian Security Council covering the defence, finance and justice ministers, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Canada said it would also prioritise immigration applications for Ukrainians who want to come to Canada, Trudeau announced.

Czech Republic

The Czech Republic banned Russian airlines from flying to the central European country and is considering further steps against Russia. Prague said it would speed up its exit from two Soviet-era international banks, while the finance ministry would analyse Russian-owned companies' access to Czech public funds.

Taiwan

Taiwan, the world's largest contract chipmaker, said it would comply with all export-control rules against Russia. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, a major Apple supplier and Asia's most valuable listed company, said it had a robust export control system and would follow the rules.

Australia

Australia's punishment of Russia concentrated on its elite citizens and lawmakers, particularly against “oligarchs whose economic weight is of strategic significance to Moscow”, and more than 300 members of the Russian parliament who voted to authorise sending Russian troops into Ukraine.

Australia is also working with the United States to align sanctions on key Belarusian individuals and entities who helped Russia.

New Zealand

New Zealand imposed targeted travel bans on Russia and prohibited trade to its military and security forces said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern who added: “The world is speaking and sending a very clear message to Russia that what they have done is wrong and they will face the condemnation of the world.”

France

France said it would go after luxury goods owned by Russians targeted by sanctions, following a Defence Council meeting called by President Emmanuel Macron, saying: “We are pursuing the complete census of financial assets, real estate, yachts and luxury vehicles that would belong to Russian personalities under European sanctions.”

Sports

More and more sports joined the appeal of the International Olympic Committee in banning Russian athletes from competing in the wake of the country's invasion of Ukraine. Russia was barred from competing in international ice skating, skiing, basketball, track and some tennis events, after being kicked out of soccer competitions and hockey — Putin's favourite team sport.

Rusia and Belarus are barred from team tennis competitions like the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup, a big jolt because Russian players won both last year and are already qualified for this year's finals as defending champions.

In Norway, Russian cross-country skiers — who won 11 medals at the Beijing Olympics — were heading home after being excluded from competition by the International Ski Federation, known as FIS.

Track and field, from which Russia was suspended since 2015 for doping violations but allowed to compete as “Authorized Neutral Athletes, moved to a blanket ban on Russia and Belarus.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe, who as an athlete refused to boycott the 1980 Moscow Olympics because of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan and won a gold medal in the 1,500 metres, said this time was different.

“I have railed against the practice of politicians targeting athletes and sport to make political points when other sectors continue about their business. This is different as governments, business and other international organisations have imposed sanctions and measures against Russia across all sectors. Sport has to step up and join these efforts to end this war and restore peace. We cannot and should not sit this one out,” said Coe.

The International Volleyball Federation stripped Russia of hosting the men's world championships in August. Volleyball also suspended Russian teams and clubs from international events, while rowing, badminton, canoeing and triathlon decided to exclude Russian athletes from their competitions.

Swimming's governing body, known as FINA, said it had withdrawn a federation honour awarded to Putin in 2014. In cycling, the Russian Grand Prix was cut from the international calendar.

The World Games, a multi-sport competition set to be held this summer in Birmingham, Alabama, banned athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus from taking part in the 11-day event featuring sports and disciplines that aren't on the Olympic programme.

The billionaire president of the International Fencing Federation, Russian Alisher Usmanov, said he would “suspend the exercise of my duties... until justice is restored” after being sanctioned by the European Union.

The invasion has also led to some sponsors and companies cutting ties. Adidas, the maker of the Russian national soccer team jerseys, said it was suspending its partnership with the federation with immediate effect.

Movie industry

Warner Bros, Disney and Sony have halted the release of films in Russian cinemas, after the invasion of Ukraine. That meant the releases of major movies The Batman, Turning Red and Morbius would now not go ahead as scheduled in the country.

In recent days global corporations, including car makers and energy giants, have cut business ties with Russia.

“Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the theatrical release of films in Russia,” Disney declared.

The entertainment giant added that it would work with non-governmental organisations to provide “urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees”.

Europe is adhering to calls by the Ukrainian Film Academy and other government bodies to sever business and creative ties with Russia. Netflix has refused to carry 20 Russian free-to-air propaganda channels locally, despite the requirements of a Russian law that went into effect March 1.

Meanwhile, French drama festival Series Mania booted Russian film advocacy org Roskino from its upcoming event. Cannes has barred any Russian presence at its fest. On March 1, the European Film Academy said it would exclude Russia from the European Film Awards.

The country's most prestigious film awards, the Golden Dzyga, set to take place in April, have been postponed until further notice. Casting calls have been canceled, and cinemas have been shuttered. The entertainment sector has effectively been frozen.

Meanwhile, those covering the war zone for international media orgs are doing their part to support Ukraine. Brygida Grysiak, deputy editor-in-chief of Discovery-owned Polish cable news channel TVN24, noted the channel had made the move to livestream Ukrainian media groups' United News programme — a coordinated newscast created in a bid to quash fake news — on OTT platforms TVN24 GO and TVN Play.

Trey Yingst, a Fox News foreign correspondent, has been travelling around Ukraine for about two weeks, venturing near the Crimea, to the front lines in the eastern part of Ukraine and reporting from Kyiv.

“It's of note how resilient the Ukrainian people are,” says Yingst. “They are the story. People have been asking us and commenting online and talking about correspondents like us standing on the balconies wearing flak jackets amid incoming bombing. We are not the story. The story is the Ukrainian people.”

More than 20 international media groups have heeded calls from Ukrainian news organisations to turn off Russian news channels.

Visa, Mastercard

US credit card giants Visa, Mastercard and American Express said they were blocking Russian banks from their payment networks, following moves by western governments to sanction Russian banks and Russian nationals.

Mastercard said it was working to guard against cyberattacks, “the threat of which is heightened significantly in the present environment' and American Express added it was taking all necessary steps to detect, prevent, and respond to “any malicious activity through our layered defences”.

And McDonald's, Starbucks and Coca-Cola will pause sales in Russia, after weeks of pressure to respond to the invasion of Ukraine, it has just been anounced.

Justice

Besides sanctions, The Hague-based International Court of Justice, the United Nations' top court, scheduled genocide hearings for Monday and Tuesday over the war in Ukraine, which lodged a complaint with the court to order Russia to stop its invasion.

More than 660,000 people have already fled abroad, the UN refugee agency said, estimating that a million people are displaced within ex-Soviet Ukraine, which has a population of 44 million.

The UN estimates that up to four million refugees may need help in the coming months and 12 million more will need assistance within the country.

The Russian war on Ukraine may yet prove to be the most unpopular in the history of human conflicts.