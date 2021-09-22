It seems like it will be business as usual until next election

Dea r Mr Brown:

With regards to the Canada election, do you think there will be any significant change in immigration policy? Canada is very friendly towards immigrants in general; however, I am not sure if this will change.

– RP

Dear RP:

The Liberal Party of Canada narrowly won re-election, however it failed to secure a majority of seats in the House of Commons, which was the reason for calling the snap election during a fourth wave of the pandemic in Canada — the second one in two years. The minority government status of the Liberal Party means they do not have enough seats in the House of Commons to govern without the support of another party.

As it relates to immigration policy, I can provide a brief summary of the platforms of the four major political parties, since the Liberals must rely on the support of another party. As you alluded to, the major political parties in Canada have policies that appear to be for immigration. Please note that the results are based on information up to the time of writing this article as the votes are still being counted.

The Liberal Party (158 Seats)

The Liberal party (centre-left) ran on a platform that included:

•Abolishing citizenship application processing fees (which are currently CAD$630 per adult and CAD$100 per child.)

•Creating a visitor visa programme for the spouses of Canadians who wish to visit their partners while their spousal sponsorship

applications are in process

•Streamlining foreign workers' applications

•Expanding the Global Talent Stream

•Creating pathways to permanent residence for foreign workers and international students through Express Entry

•Committing to resettling 40,000 Afghan refugees.

•Ensuring affordable housing for first-time buyers, such as newcomers

•Modernising the immigration system

•Raising immigration targets.

The Conservative Party (119 SEATS)

The Conservatives (centre-right) won the popular vote and remain the official Opposition.

The Conservative platform included:

•Allowing applicants with an opportunity to provide missing documentation or correct mistakes on their applications within a certain amount of time after submitting applications

•Establishing a fee for applicants to pay to expedite the processing of their application

•Requiring that all interactions between officers and applicants be recorded for transparency

•Using remote interview technology to match applicants with visa officers who understand an applicant's cultural context and background

•Expanding the super-visa to five years (from two years)

•Providing a pathway to permanent residence for all foreign workers

•Increasing protection for human rights defenders and refugees

•Reunification of families

•Streamlining applications

•Replacing the lottery system for the Parents and Grandparents Programme with a first-come, first-served model.

Bloc Québécois (34 Seats)

The Bloc Québécois is a Quebec nationalist party whose mandate is for Quebec to separate from the rest of Canada and become a sovereign country. The party platform includes expediting immigration processing for applicants from Quebec, which has a different immigration system from the rest of Canada and is based on the French language and the culture of Quebec.

New Democratic Party or NDP (25 SEATS)

The NDP may continue to hold influence in policymaking as the Liberal party looks to the NDP to pass legislation.

The New Democratic Party (left-wing) sought to:

•Abolish the caps on the Parents and Grandparents Programme and address backlogs

•Provide status to caregivers and their families

•End the backlog of asylum seekers

•Prioritise pay equity to end wage discrimination based on gender

•Establish a pathway to permanent residency for all foreign workers.

Although I remain politically neutral, I believe the most interesting proposed reforms were stated by the Conservative Party. It seems like it will be business as usual until the next election. The pandemic will pose a challenge for the processing of applications in the near term.

