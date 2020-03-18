Italian tourist is first coronavirus death in Cuba

Italian tourist is first coronavirus death in CubaWednesday, March 18, 2020
|
A 61-year-old Italian is the first coronavirus death case for Cuba.The tourist died on Wednesday as the island’s public health ministry confirmed that COVID-19 cases there have risen to 10.
According to the Associated Press, the tourist entered Cuba on March 9 and had been in a critical condition since Sunday night.
“Despite the efforts of the intensive care team that was looking after him… the complications related to his illness provoked his death,” according to a statement from the health ministry.
Other cases confirmed on Wednesday by the authority included a 77-year-old American. Cuba like other countries has not closed its borders and nor does it has any quarantine for visitors.
