Italian tourist is first coronavirus death in Cuba

A 61-year-old Italian is the first coronavirus death case for Cuba.The tourist died on Wednesday as the island’s public health ministry confirmed that COVID-19 cases there have risen to 10.

According to the Associated Press, the tourist entered Cuba on March 9 and had been in a critical condition since Sunday night.

“Despite the efforts of the intensive care team that was looking after him… the complications related to his illness provoked his death,” according to a statement from the health ministry.

Other cases confirmed on Wednesday by the authority included a 77-year-old American. Cuba like other countries has not closed its borders and nor does it has any quarantine for visitors.