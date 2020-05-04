Italy easing lock down restrictions

After two months under lock down, Italy is moving to ease restrictions that were placed on the country to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Italy was the first European country to implement a complete lock down.

Over 4.4 million people returned to work today.

There have been more than 28,000 deaths in the country and 210,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus.

On Sunday (May 3) 174 people died.

Now Italy will enter “phase 2” of its lockdown, as companies reopen with social distancing measures in place.

Italians must wear face masks on public transportation and in public spaces but will now be able to leave their region for health reasons, work, or to return to a residence.