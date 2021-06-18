itel introduces new brand ahead of further expansion

Award-winning business process outsourcing (BPO) company itel yesterday announced a rebranding of its image ahead of its planned strategic expansion into nearshore markets this summer.

Founded by Jamaican Yoni Epstein, the company — which has operations across the Caribbean, Latin America, United States, and Canada — is set to provide new customer experience operations this summer in Guyana and Honduras, as well as establish a core technology development team in Colombia, regarded as the centre of innovation for all of Latin America.

“The move highlights the company's expansion into the most-sought-after nearshore and onshore markets today, and robust work-at-home delivery platform,” a PRNewswire report stated.

According to the report, itel has been celebrated for being the largest home-grown Caribbean business process outsourcer. The company has taken the qualities its clients value most and built them into its expanding business model to ensure clients will always benefit from a partnership that offers the flexibility, responsiveness and creativity needed to navigate customer experience challenges of today.

“Itel has always provided a partnership style that is coveted by our clients, and that's not going to change as we grow,” the report quotes Epstein, the chairman and CEO. “As change accelerated in 2020, from how we work, to how we shop and how we live, companies were forced to be nimble. For those locked in with CX partners that were too large to pivot and adapt, 2020 left scars on their brand and customer satisfaction.”

Added Epstein: “Our teams are more empowered and accessible than larger customer experience providers, yet our service delivery platform is diversified across the Caribbean and the Americas. Our ability to provide customised CX solutions is one of our true differentiators. The way we partner with our clients, our flat management style, modern workspaces and family-like culture have put us in a league of our own — and we're only becoming stronger as we expand internationally.”

The company said its latest investment in Jamaica — a 90,000 sq ft facility located in Kingston — will be unveiled this fall. It will be home to 1,500 onsite employees and manage a network of work-at-home agents. The property is entirely COVID-19 ready, and will feature outdoor lunch and wellness centres, ergonomic workspaces that allow for social distancing between employees, plenty of fresh air, and inspiring art installations that combine nature and technology to tell the company's story of evolution.

The company said its geographic expansion strategy is driven by a mission to continually increase value for clients by increasing geo-redundancy and access to world-class talent.

The BPO company said itel's new look and services can be seen on its new website at itelinternational.com, and on its social media platforms.