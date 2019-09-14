Itelbpo aims to raise US$100,000 for hurricane victims in The Bahamas

Itelbpo aims to raise US$100,000 for hurricane victims in The BahamasSaturday, September 14, 2019
Newly launched 4Ys Foundation, the charitable arm of itelbpo, is looking to raise US100,000 to assist Hurricane Dorian victims in The Bahamas.
The foundation has already raised US$60,000 to assist the victims, which include staff members.
Itelbpo Chairman Yoni Epstein made the disclosure about the US$100,000 target Saturday (Sept 14), during the inaugural itelFest in Kingston.
“One hundred and sixty-eight employees made it through with varying degrees of loss from Hurricane Dorian and immediately we established through the foundation… our GoFundMe account and have raised US$20,000. Through the sale of T-shirts, we’ve raised another US$5000,” Epstein added.
He said that itelbpo pledged US$20,000 and another foundation, CB Facie, has committed US$15,000.
He said the foundation will travel to The Bahamas to make an assessment of what further assistance it can provide.
