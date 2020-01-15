It’s a record! More than 400,000 visited St Lucia in 2019

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet says his administration will be making “a

concerted effort” to improve the tourism sector as St Lucia recorded its

highest number of stayover visitors.

“For the first time in St Lucia’s history, we have recorded over 400,000 stayover arrivals, an increase of about 7.1 per cent year to date. This extraordinary performance topped off an already successful year for our destination which also saw us winning the World’s Leading Honeymoon Destination for a record 11th time,” Chasanet wrote on his Facebook page.

He said that as the island continues to enjoy record-breaking arrivals, throughout this year his administration “will be making a concerted effort via game-changing policies and projects to ensure more St Lucians benefit from these exceptional performances.”

Chastanet added: “I would love to see more of our people not only being employed in the industry but participating as entrepreneurs whether it be by starting their own unique tours and excursions, restaurants, bars, accommodation and retail/vending ventures.”

Earlier, Tourism Minister Dominic Fedee said: “Coming in at 422,600 plus visitors, it means that this would have been the best year that we have had in the history of recording St Lucia’s statistics”.