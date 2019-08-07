It’s gettin’ hot in herre! June was hottest on record for Earth

It’s gettin’ hot in herre! June was hottest on record for EarthWednesday, August 07, 2019
Whew!
What a scorcher! And some say there’s no such thing as global warming?
June 2019 was the hottest June on record for Earth.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the average global temperature in June was 1.71 degrees Fahrenheit above the 20th century average of 59.9 degrees.
This figure made it the hottest June in 140 years of record-keeping according to scientists.
Ominously, 9 of the 10 hottest Junes have happened since 2010.
Both NASA and NOAA confirmed that 2016 was the hottest year on record. That year the planet also experienced record high temperatures for the third consecutive year.
“Action is urgently needed at the world, federal, state and local levels to rapidly cut fossil fuel pollution and to protect and rebuild naturally stored carbon,” said climate scientist and president of Woods Hole Research Center, Dr Phil Duffy.
